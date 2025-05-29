Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit declines 31.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.07% to Rs 108.77 croreNet profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 31.16% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.07% to Rs 108.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.09% to Rs 38.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 424.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 525.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
