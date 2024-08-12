OTCO International standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 86.11% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of OTCO International declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 86.11% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.670.362.998.330.020.030.020.030.020.03

