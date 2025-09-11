Federal Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 197.1, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% drop in NIFTY and a 5.61% drop in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 197.1, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25000.8. The Sensex is at 81517.52, up 0.11%. Federal Bank Ltd has risen around 0.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54536, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.91 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 197.96, up 0.75% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 7.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% drop in NIFTY and a 5.61% drop in the Nifty Bank index.