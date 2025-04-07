Kalyan Jewellers records 37% YoY revenue growth in Q4

Kalyan Jewellers India said that it has recorded a consolidated revenue growth of approximately 37% in the recently concluded quarter as compared to the same period in the previous financial year, despite extreme volatility in gold prices.

The companys India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 39% during Q4 FY2025 as compared to Q4 FY2024, driven primarily by robust wedding demand. The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 21%.

The company launched 25 Kalyan showrooms in India during the recently concluded quarter, and another 3 showrooms during the first week of April 2025.

In the Middle East, the company witnessed revenue growth of approximately 24% when compared to the same period in the previous financial year driven primarily by same-store-sales-growth. Middle East contributed approximately 12% to its consolidated revenue for the recently concluded quarter.

The companys digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue de-growth of approximately 22% during the recently concluded quarter as compared to the same period during the last year. During the quarter, the company launched 14 Candere showrooms.

As of 31st March 2025, the total numbers of showrooms across India and the Middle East stood at 388 (Kalyan India 278, Kalyan Middle East 36, Kalyan USA 1, Candere 73).

We are upbeat about the ongoing quarter and are witnessing encouraging trends in the advance collections for both Akshaya Tritiya as well as for wedding purchases for the festive/wedding season, the company stated in its exchange filing.

The company stated that, as previously communicated, it had drawn up plans to launch 170 showrooms across the Kalyan and Candere formats in FY 2026. This includes 75 Kalyan showrooms, all under the FOCO (Franchisee Owned, Company Operated) model, in non-South Indiaof which five would be larger-format flagship showroomsalong with 15 Kalyan showrooms, also FOCO, across South India and international markets. Additionally, the company planned to open 80 Candere showrooms across India. It further informed that it had completed the signing of Letters of Intent (LOIs) for all FOCO showrooms planned for the year within India.

Also Read

Headquartered in Thrissur in the state of Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one the largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East and the USA. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.2% to Rs 218.82 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 180.61 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 39.5% YoY to Rs 7,286.88 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 4.15% to Rs 466.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News