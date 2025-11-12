Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit rises 65.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 130.22 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech rose 65.91% to Rs 18.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 130.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.130.2295.0320.4619.7629.4917.9724.0811.8218.8811.38

