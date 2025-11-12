Gujarat Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 35.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.67% to Rs 1131.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 35.42% to Rs 195.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 1131.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1199.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1131.001199.0031.8324.85337.00270.00263.00196.00195.00144.00

