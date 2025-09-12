Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fermenta Biotech receives Indian patent for its plant-based Vitamin D3

Fermenta Biotech receives Indian patent for its plant-based Vitamin D3

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Fermenta Biotech announced that the Indian Patent Office has formally granted a patent for its invention of a plant-based Vitamin D3.

Fermenta's newly granted patent safeguards its proprietary process for producing plant based Vitamin D3, marking a significant advancement in its innovation pipeline and reinforcing its leadership in the global Vitamin D3 domain. This market-leading vegan solution responds to the accelerating global demand for ethically sourced, sustainable nutrition and positions Fermenta at the forefront of the plant-based nutrition revolution. By enabling the production of completely vegan and vegetarian-friendly Vitamin D3, the invention captures emerging opportunities across nutraceutical and food fortification sectors, where sustainable, plant-derived ingredients command premiums and growing market share.

Prashant Nagre, Managing Director of Fermenta, said: The grant of this patent is a proud milestone in our journey of innovation. It reflects our dedication to addressing evolving consumer needs with environmentally conscious solutions. Plant-based Vitamin D3 represents the future of nutrition, and this patent reinforces our ability to deliver differentiated offerings that create long-lasting impact for both our partners and society at large. It also strengthens India's role as a hub for pioneering industrial innovation, showcasing how local science can contribute to global wellness.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

