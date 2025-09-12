Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ixigo partners with DMRC and ONGC

ixigo partners with DMRC and ONGC

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
To launch Delhi Metro ticketing on the ixigo Trains app

Le Travenues Technology (ixigo) in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has announced the launch of Delhi Metro ticketing on the ixigo Trains app. As part of the collaboration, ixigo Trains now offers QR-based metro tickets, with in-app payments, allowing passengers to save time and enjoy a seamless travel experience.

With this integration, ixigo users can now plan and book end-to-end journeys across trains, buses, flights, hotels and now metro - on a single platform. First-time users booking Delhi Metro tickets via the ixigo Trains app will get 100% cashback (up to Rs 50) as ixigo money, on tickets booked daily between 9-11 AM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

