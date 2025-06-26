Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jun 26 2025
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd and Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2025.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd tumbled 6.38% to Rs 971.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 71009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96031 shares in the past one month.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd lost 6.12% to Rs 241.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39626 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd crashed 5.86% to Rs 19.92. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21354 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd plummeted 5.85% to Rs 235.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14838 shares in the past one month.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd pared 5.69% to Rs 183. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2497 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jun 26 2025

