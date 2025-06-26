Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Shriram Properties Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd and DCX Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 June 2025.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd lost 7.07% to Rs 17.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Endurance Technologies Ltd tumbled 4.94% to Rs 2629.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9739 shares in the past one month.

Shriram Properties Ltd crashed 4.34% to Rs 99.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month. Wockhardt Ltd corrected 4.09% to Rs 1648.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month. DCX Systems Ltd dropped 4.01% to Rs 276.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.