Aurionpro Solutions edges higher after securing contract for AFC system in Egypt

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Aurionpro Solutions added 3.31% to Rs 1377.05 after the company announced that it has won a contract for implementing its automated fare collection (AFC) system for the public transport system in Egypt.

The project will be executed by Aurionpro Transit Pte Ltd, the companys dedicated mobility arm, in collaboration with MasterCard.

As part of this engagement, Aurionpro Transit will lead the end-to-end technology rollout of the automated fare collection system, which is set to transform Egypts rapidly evolving public transport sector.

The scope of the project includes the deployment of advanced validators and mobile data terminals (MDTs), along with a comprehensive open-loop software solution.

This solution will be fully integrated with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, enabling secured, seamless, and contactless fare payments across the network.

This initiative is the result of a tri-party agreement between Mastercard, the National Bank of Egypt, and Mwasalat Misr Group, a leading operator in Egypts mass transit ecosystem.

The agreement aims to digitize ticketing payments for the Mwasalat Misr Groups mass transit fleetempowering commuters to seamlessly book and pay for their journeys using payment cards.

Sanjay Bali, president and global head, Tech Innovation Group, Aurionpro Solutions, said: "We are proud to mark this strategic win as a reflection of our shared vision for the future of digital mobility with MasterCard.

This win strengthens Aurionpros growing portfolio of AFC deployments across key global markets and reflects the companys commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and transforming urban mobility."

Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions. It focuses on sectors such as banking, mobility, payments, insurance, transit, data center services, and government sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 30.80% to Rs 50.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 38.48 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 32.44% YoY to Rs 326.95 crore in Q4 FY25.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

