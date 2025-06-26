Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brahmaputra Infra gains on bagging Rs 17-cr order from NHAI

Brahmaputra Infra gains on bagging Rs 17-cr order from NHAI

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Brahmaputra Infrastructure advanced 2.15% to Rs 68.49 after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 16.94 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The order includes various construction works such as building a rainwater drainage system near the 13th Mile at CASFOS in Byrnihat, a steel footpath along the left side of Bridge No. 59/4, foot overbridges at multiple locations, service roads, truck lay-by areas and street lighting. These works are part of the four-laning project of the JorabatShillong (Barapani) section of NH-40 (now NH-6), covering the stretch from km 0.000 to km 61.800 in Assam and Meghalaya. The project will be executed on an item rate (percentage) basis.

The total value of the order is Rs 16,94,53,640 and the project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is engaged in provides infrastructure and construction services. The company offers construction of airports, tunnels, bridges, expressways, highways, real estate, and provides mining and dredging services.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 from Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue increased by 91.56% YoY to Rs 103.10 crore in Q4 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

