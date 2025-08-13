Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore revises Final Dividend

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore revises Final Dividend

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On 13th August 2025

The Board of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore at the meeting held on 13th August 2025 has revised the final dividend at the rate of Rs.0.39/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- (3.9%) each fully paid up of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Earlier on 26th May 2025, the Board had declared final dividend of Rs.0.02 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 26.38 times

Brand Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the June 2025 quarter

BPL consolidated net profit declines 79.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story