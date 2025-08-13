Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore revises Final Dividend

On 13th August 2025

The Board of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore at the meeting held on 13th August 2025 has revised the final dividend at the rate of Rs.0.39/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- (3.9%) each fully paid up of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Earlier on 26th May 2025, the Board had declared final dividend of Rs.0.02 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each.

