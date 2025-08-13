BPL consolidated net profit declines 79.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.46% to Rs 19.48 crore

Net profit of BPL declined 79.60% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.4819.3916.7924.453.3313.912.7313.382.7313.38

