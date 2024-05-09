Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fervent Synergies reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fervent Synergies reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 1568.54% to Rs 14.85 crore

Net loss of Fervent Synergies reported to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1568.54% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 425.05% to Rs 24.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.850.89 1569 24.314.63 425 OPM %-91.2516.85 --52.4910.37 - PBDT-13.590.15 PL -12.800.48 PL PBT-13.600.14 PL -12.840.44 PL NP-13.410 0 -12.840.23 PL

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

