Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 535.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Fervent Synergies rose 535.14% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 198.19% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26.338.838.965.782.360.512.350.502.350.37

