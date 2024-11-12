Filatex India standalone net profit declines 41.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.30% to Rs 1049.10 crore

Net profit of Filatex India declined 41.69% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 1049.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1107.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1049.101107.843.954.8636.5549.6518.3531.5213.4723.10

