Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Filatex India standalone net profit declines 41.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Filatex India standalone net profit declines 41.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.30% to Rs 1049.10 crore

Net profit of Filatex India declined 41.69% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 1049.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1107.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1049.101107.84 -5 OPM %3.954.86 -PBDT36.5549.65 -26 PBT18.3531.52 -42 NP13.4723.10 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Key reasons why Sensex fell 1,053 pts from day's high, Nifty below 24,000

Targets unchanged a year after deal on tripling renewables by 2030: Report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 800pts lower at 78,650; Nifty below 23,950; Financials, Auto drag

Draft bill on water resource management authority circulated among states

'Modi ki Guarantee' fell flat on June 4, J'khand people will end rest: Cong

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story