Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.14 14 OPM %-37.50-14.29 -PBDT0.250.12 108 PBT0.230.11 109 NP0.160.07 129

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

