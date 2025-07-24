Filatex India standalone net profit rises 26.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 1049.40 crore

Net profit of Filatex India rose 26.14% to Rs 40.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 1049.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1054.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1049.401054.346.475.9873.8061.8554.8943.9040.7332.29

