Financials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 61.38 points or 0.58% at 10679.71 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (up 8.47%), Dolat Algotech Ltd (up 6.17%),Yes Bank Ltd (up 5.39%),New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 3.89%),SBFC Finance Ltd (up 3.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were General Insurance Corporation of India (up 3.55%), VLS Finance Ltd (up 3.32%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 3.22%), India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd (up 2.99%), and Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd (up 2.94%).

On the other hand, IDFC Ltd (down 6.25%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 5.87%), and IDFC First Bank Ltd (down 5.35%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 400.03 or 0.54% at 74130.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.05 points or 0.36% at 22501.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.62 points or 0.27% at 47368.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.9 points or 0.36% at 14134.32.

On BSE,2181 shares were trading in green, 910 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

