Jindal Stainless Ltd Spikes 1.3%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.08%

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd has added 2.25% over last one month compared to 12.54% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.45% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Stainless Ltd rose 1.3% today to trade at Rs 710.1. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.08% to quote at 31732.6. The index is up 12.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.27% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 57.6 % over last one year compared to the 21.06% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Stainless Ltd has added 2.25% over last one month compared to 12.54% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1109 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64347 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 747.9 on 24 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 270.55 on 15 May 2023.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

