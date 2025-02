Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 14.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.65% to Rs 39.87 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 14.87% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 68.65% to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.39.8723.6430.9535.198.146.747.826.625.644.91

