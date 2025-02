Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 844.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 201.43 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 844.34% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 201.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 164.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.201.43164.4417.2012.3422.3511.4415.255.7010.011.06

