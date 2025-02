Arfin India standalone net profit rises 52.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.25% to Rs 180.37 crore

Net profit of Arfin India rose 52.26% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.25% to Rs 180.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.180.37115.446.076.295.523.074.502.143.031.99

