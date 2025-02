G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 7.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.60% to Rs 1694.50 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects rose 7.82% to Rs 261.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 242.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.60% to Rs 1694.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2134.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1694.502134.0221.8223.79411.48377.34350.37316.31261.71242.72

