Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 1.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 26.05% to Rs 49.35 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 1.36% to Rs 23.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.05% to Rs 49.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.49.3539.15-725.21-732.2128.4522.8028.4522.8023.1122.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News