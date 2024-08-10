Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 52.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 1230.48 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables rose 52.04% to Rs 243.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 160.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 1230.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1204.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1230.481204.2510.3112.17328.46220.51317.75210.01243.92160.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp