HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 320.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 320.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.90% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.0213.266.716.181.190.331.090.270.840.20

