Finolex Ind spurts after PAT soars 112% QoQ

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Finolex Industries surged 7.11% to Rs 223.80 after the company's standalone net profit surged 111.75% to Rs 150.26 crore while net sales rose 17.04% to Rs 1,171.81 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 202.77 crore in Q4 FY25, up 114.50% quarter-on-quarter, but down 7.30% year-on-year.

However, the company's standalone net profit fell 6.92% while net sales declined 5.15% in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 171.27 crore, down 18.03% YoY. The EBITDA margin came in at 14.6%, lower than 16.9% in Q4 FY24.

Volume in pipes & fittings segment increased by 2% to 102,253 MT against 100,171 MT in Q4FY24 in-spite of weak demand scenario.

For the full year, net profit fell 0.06% to Rs 455.01 crore while net sales declined 4.06% to Rs 4,141.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT before exceptional item fell 4.20% year-on-year to Rs 587.70 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA fell 18.65% to Rs 475.80 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 11.5% in FY25, lower than 13.5% in FY24.

Exceptional gain amounting Rs 416.99 crore was recorded in FY25 on completion of transfer of rights on leasehold land admeasuring approximately 25.27 acres situated at Chinchwad, Pune, along with structures.

The company's standalone net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 382.68 crore in FY25, higher than Rs 353.30 crore in FY24.

Prakash P. Chhabria, executive chairman, Finolex Industries said, "FIL has registered modest volume growth in Pipes & Fittings volume in-spite of weak demand scenario during the quarter and year. The operating performance of the company is muted mainly due to weaker realization on account of volatility in PVC prices. The companys endeavor to grow in non-agri segment is on going."

Finolex Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings and PVC resin.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

