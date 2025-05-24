Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.15% to Rs 1171.81 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 0.19% to Rs 164.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.15% to Rs 1171.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1235.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.93% to Rs 800.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 473.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 4141.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4317.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1171.811235.424141.974317.4314.6216.9111.4913.55250.09255.49732.96766.57223.20228.81626.25650.55164.58164.90800.03473.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News