Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 5.15% to Rs 1171.81 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 0.19% to Rs 164.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.15% to Rs 1171.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1235.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.93% to Rs 800.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 473.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 4141.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4317.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1171.811235.42 -5 4141.974317.43 -4 OPM %14.6216.91 -11.4913.55 - PBDT250.09255.49 -2 732.96766.57 -4 PBT223.20228.81 -2 626.25650.55 -4 NP164.58164.90 0 800.03473.59 69

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

