Mihika Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 347.90% to Rs 27.77 crore

Net loss of Mihika Industries reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 347.90% to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.68% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 460.32% to Rs 34.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.776.20 348 34.746.20 460 OPM %-2.700.32 --1.41-10.97 - PBDT-0.950.29 PL 0.110.20 -45 PBT-0.950.29 PL 0.110.20 -45 NP-0.730.29 PL 0.050.19 -74

