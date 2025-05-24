Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonu Infratech standalone net profit rises 212.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sonu Infratech standalone net profit rises 212.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 60.03% to Rs 82.99 crore

Net profit of Sonu Infratech rose 212.32% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.03% to Rs 82.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 243.40% to Rs 9.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.07% to Rs 149.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales82.9951.86 60 149.2290.40 65 OPM %9.217.37 -14.3811.62 - PBDT6.413.15 103 17.287.97 117 PBT5.842.18 168 13.294.09 225 NP4.311.38 212 9.892.88 243

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mihika Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Telogica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 100.53% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story