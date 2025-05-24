Sonu Infratech standalone net profit rises 212.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.03% to Rs 82.99 crore

Net profit of Sonu Infratech rose 212.32% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.03% to Rs 82.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 243.40% to Rs 9.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.07% to Rs 149.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

82.9951.86149.2290.409.217.3714.3811.626.413.1517.287.975.842.1813.294.094.311.389.892.88

