Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of Malu Paper Mills reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 93.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 277.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 274.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

93.0475.22277.89274.440.746.39-0.146.33-2.821.71-11.806.49-4.270.45-17.131.48-2.820.10-12.130.90

