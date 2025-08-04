Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 194.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 1542.63 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 194.99% to Rs 42.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 1542.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1488.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1542.631488.838.476.30118.3877.8252.7717.7942.3614.36

