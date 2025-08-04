Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 12.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.86% to Rs 358.34 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 12.22% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.86% to Rs 358.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 384.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.358.34384.7515.2617.1862.9973.2349.0161.5838.0043.29

