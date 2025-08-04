Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 12.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 12.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 6.86% to Rs 358.34 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 12.22% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.86% to Rs 358.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 384.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales358.34384.75 -7 OPM %15.2617.18 -PBDT62.9973.23 -14 PBT49.0161.58 -20 NP38.0043.29 -12

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

