Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 1186.78 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 15.76% to Rs 47.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1186.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1025.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1186.781025.29 16 OPM %10.2411.02 -PBDT93.5683.22 12 PBT61.1354.69 12 NP47.2440.81 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 194.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 323.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sportking India standalone net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 113.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story