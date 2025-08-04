Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 1186.78 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 15.76% to Rs 47.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1186.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1025.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1186.781025.2910.2411.0293.5683.2261.1354.6947.2440.81

