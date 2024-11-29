India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit declines 21.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.68% to Rs 1555.95 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company declined 21.46% to Rs 251.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 319.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.68% to Rs 1555.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1209.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1555.951209.1676.4698.52321.62424.48318.95421.69251.25319.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News