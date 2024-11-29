DLF Home Developers standalone net profit rises 14.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 450.26 crore

Net profit of DLF Home Developers rose 14.92% to Rs 181.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 157.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 450.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 418.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.450.26418.7730.3242.51216.88218.28212.04213.36181.51157.95

