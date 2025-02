WAISL standalone net profit rises 27.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.06% to Rs 152.94 crore

Net profit of WAISL rose 27.86% to Rs 31.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 152.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 131.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.152.94131.7849.9361.7966.4670.7833.9644.7431.8524.91

