Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 6.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt declined 6.10% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.2112.1066.7196.948.409.018.409.016.316.72

