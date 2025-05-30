First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 98.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) declined 98.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.10% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.020.030.110.22200.002900.002109.091027.270.040.862.312.060.010.842.201.960.010.751.741.64

