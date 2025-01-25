First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) rose 5.26% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.020.054050.001660.000.810.760.780.740.600.57

