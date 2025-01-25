First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of First Custodian Fund(I) rose 5.26% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.05 -60 OPM %4050.001660.00 -PBDT0.810.76 7 PBT0.780.74 5 NP0.600.57 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content