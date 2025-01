Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 44.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.93% to Rs 19.98 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering declined 44.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.93% to Rs 19.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.9815.035.6610.711.622.100.951.670.701.25

