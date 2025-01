JSW Energy announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned / reaffirmed the rating of 'IND AA/Stable' for the Non-convertible Debentures (including proposed) and the long term bank facilities and 'INR A1+' for the short term facilities, including Commercial Paper, of the Company. Further, the Long-Term Issuer rating is reaffirmed at 'IND AA/Stable'.

