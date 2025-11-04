Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 707.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.62% to Rs 815.46 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton rose 707.76% to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 815.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 705.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.815.46705.316.363.2757.4832.5430.536.1126.013.22

