Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 707.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 15.62% to Rs 815.46 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton rose 707.76% to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 815.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 705.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales815.46705.31 16 OPM %6.363.27 -PBDT57.4832.54 77 PBT30.536.11 400 NP26.013.22 708

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

