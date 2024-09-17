Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Firstsource Solutions gains on collaboration with Microsoft

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Firstsource Solutions added 1.32% to Rs 311.40 after the company announced collaboration with Microsoft to deliver cuttiedge digital transformation services to clients worldwide.

Using the use of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, the firm stated that it aims to enhance its service offerings, driving innovation and efficiency across various industries.

Under this collaboration, Firstsource will utilize Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Search, and Azure AI Language to provide generative AI powered solutions and business platforms that unlock the full potential of enterprise data.

These solutions will offer a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience, significantly improving effectiveness and personalization for businesses, it added.

Ritesh Idnani, managing director and chief executive officer of Firstsource Solutions, said, "The collaboration with Microsoft enables us to offer clients the best of both worlds, where the combined value far exceeds the sum of its parts. Our goal is to leverage this network to solve complex challenges for our customers, delivering solutions that are truly cuttiedge and transformative."

Sangita Singh, general manager, ITES of Microsoft India and South Asia, said, "By integrating Microsoft Azure AI with Firstsources AI-powered solutions, enterprises can harness generative AI to enhance data accessibility and productivity. This collaboration will drive innovation and deliver more effective, personalised experiences, ultimately boosting employee satisfaction."

This collaboration follows the launch of Firstsource relAI, an AI-focused digital transformation suite of platforms, solutions, and offerings, reinforcing Firstsources commitment to driving deep-tech transformations.

Firstsource Solutions is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 7.3% to Rs 135.25 crore on 16.8% rise in net sales to Rs 1,783.87 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip added 0.81% to currently trade at Rs 309.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

