Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 May 2026.

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 May 2026.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd surged 14.58% to Rs 269.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd soared 12.75% to Rs 1414.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21325 shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd spiked 12.38% to Rs 4700.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30218 shares in the past one month.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd gained 10.37% to Rs 1627.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16587 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd rose 8.01% to Rs 167.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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