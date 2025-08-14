Fischer Medical Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 131.62% to Rs 23.44 crore

Net profit of Fischer Medical Ventures reported to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 131.62% to Rs 23.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.4410.1218.13-2.0811.060.4010.290.135.01-0.12

