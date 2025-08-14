Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 23.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 541.97 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 23.81% to Rs 104.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 541.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 524.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.541.97524.7129.4623.71166.71133.48141.16112.12104.1984.15

