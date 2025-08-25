Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vibhor Steel Tubes gains after commencing supply of ERW, GI pipes from Odisha plant

Vibhor Steel Tubes gains after commencing supply of ERW, GI pipes from Odisha plant

Aug 25 2025
Vibhor Steel Tubes added 2.35% to Rs 158.65 after the company said that it has commenced the supply of the Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) and Galvanized (GI) Pipes produced from its greenfield plant located at Sundargarh in Odisha.

The commercial production at the 156,000 MTPA facility in Odisha had started in July 2025. The plant, which entailed a total investment of Rs 119.83 crore over 30 months, offers several value-added steel products such as crash barriers, power transmission line towers, high mast lighting poles, octagonal poles and monopoles.

With the new capacity commissioned, the companys total capacity has increased to 377,000 MTPA, located across its three plants in Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha.

Vijay Kaushik, chairman and executive director, Vibhor Steel Tubes, said, The commencement of supply of ERW and GI pipes from the Sundargarh facility marks a significant milestone in strengthening our production and distribution capabilities, ensuring timely supply and enhanced service to our valued customers. The stateof-the-art plant focuses on production of high value-added products, which is set to significantly boost our margins in the coming quarters. This will also enable us to tap into newer markets and also focus on exports in a big way. We see a significant growth in both our topline and bottomline in the forthcoming quarters.

Vibhor Steel manufactures a range of steel products, including electric resistance welded pipes, hot-dipped galvanised pipes, hollow section pipes and primer painted pipes among others. The companys standalone net profit jumped 4% to Rs 3.14 crore on 2.8% increase in net sales to Rs 230.96 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Aug 25 2025

